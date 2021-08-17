Will Michael Jackson’s mother return to ‘Sex Education’? Hannah Waddingham gives an update on Season 3.

Season 3 of Sex Education is set to premiere on Netflix on September 17, 2021, and one of the returning cast members has shared some early details with This website.

New characters are coming to Moordale Secondary School, according to images and a video, and the main cast is also returning for new episodes. Asa Butterfield reprises his role as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson reprises her role as his mother, Dr. Jean Milburn, Emma Mackey reprises her role as Maeve, and the supporting cast of Ncuty Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, and Connor Swindells has been renewed for a third season.

Season 3 will contain eight episodes in total, just like the previous two series, and will be accessible to view on the day of release.

This website spoke with Hannah Waddingham, who plays Jackson Marchetti’s overbearing mother Sofia, before of the show’s premiere. At the end of Season 2, things were tight in the Marchetti household, so This website contacted Waddingham if she plans to return.

“I make a quick cameo, but I couldn’t do much more since I was filming Ted Lasso.”

Waddingham’s role as Rebecca Welton in the Apple TV+ show has gotten her a lot of praise, and she’s even been nominated for an Emmy.

Despite having two streaming series, she is looking forward to seeing what the Sex Education makers have in store for Season 3.

“They’ve got some wonderful new characters in it,” Waddingham remarked. They’re incredibly brilliant, those guys, and they know when they need to switch things up a little, so I can’t wait to see it for myself.”

Despite the fact that she appears more frequently in Ted Lasso, Waddingham claims she has always been treated as a member of the Sex Education family. “The nice part is that I still have excellent pals from it,” she remarked. I literally flew up to Wales from the Ted Lasso set, and everyone was like, “Whey, hello there.” ‘Congratulations on the show,’ says the narrator.

Waddingham believes it’s no coincidence that the casts of the most important projects she’s worked on have all had one thing in common: “I’ve been very, very privileged that the huge, major jobs I’ve had, Game of Thrones, then Sex Ed, then Ted, are all packed with people who can’t.” This is a condensed version of the information.