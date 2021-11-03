Will Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ be available to watch on Disney+?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest feature, Eternals, will be released on Friday, November 5.

The superhero film, directed by Academy Award winner Chloe Zhao, features an A-list cast that includes Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, and Richard Madden, among others.

The Eternals, celestial creatures that have been on Earth for hundreds of years to assist safeguard and nurture humanity, are introduced in this film, giving the Marvel flicks a whole new group of characters.

Eternals, like other Marvel films, will be accessible to stream on Disney+, but when is the question.

When can I watch Eternals on Disney+?

With Black Widow, Disney tried with the idea of a Marvel picture being released simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+, allowing users to watch the film at home for an additional fee as part of its Premium Access plan.

The picture then had a poor box office performance, prompting main actress Scarlett Johansson to sue the studio for breaking her contract, claiming that the studio had promised the film would only be released in theaters.

The lawsuit between Johansson and Disney was settled in September, but the terms of the agreement were not made public.

However, the backlash may have influenced Disney’s choice to release their films exclusively in cinemas, especially now that they are permitted to reopen.

Jungle Cruise and Cruella were available on Disney+ immediately after their theatrical premiere, and users may watch them for an additional fee.

However, given the box office success of Shang-Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings and Free Guy, it’s understandable that Disney will only release its newest Marvel picture in theaters.

As a result, Marvel fans intending to watch Eternals on November 5 from the comfort of their own homes will be disappointed.

Initially, the film will only be available in cinemas, but it will soon be available on Netflix.

Before new films could be shown elsewhere, theaters had a 90-day exclusive “theatrical window,” but that has now been shortened to 45 days.

Eternals, on the other hand, will be launched on the streaming platform around December 20 at the earliest, giving fans something to look forward to over the holidays. This is a condensed version of the information.