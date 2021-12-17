Will Kaylee Bryant Return to ‘Legacies’ and Why Did She Leave?

Fans of Legacies will be saddened to learn that one of the Salvator School’s finest has passed away. Kaylee Bryant, who has played Josie Saltzman from the show’s beginning in 2018, announced her departure on the episode “I Can’t Be The One to Stop You” on Thursday, December 16. Despite the sad news, Legacies fans are hoping that Josie Saltzman will return to the Legacies-Vampire Diaries-The Originals realm in the future.

The Washington Newsday has all the details on Bryant’s departure from the show and her probable comeback in the future.

What Was Kaylee Bryant’s Reason for Leaving ‘Legacies’?

The specific reason for Kaylee Bryant’s departure has yet to be revealed. Fans of the program, on the other hand, should not be startled because her character’s plot has been moving in that direction for quite some time.

Josie had begun to distance herself from the Salvatore School For The Young and Gifted in the fourth season. She even enlisted at rival Mystic Falls High School before grudgingly returning to the Salvatore School.

Josie also went away from Mystic Falls for a while, staying with her Uncle Damon and Aunt Elena.

“I feel the desire to live up to this school that was literally established for me,” Josie told her students upon her return to the Salvatore School. “The pressure to save the school and my friends means I will never live a life of my own.” This was a foreshadowing of what will happen in Episode 9.

Josie buys a one-way ticket out of Mystic Falls, Virginia in Episode 9 of Legacies, leaving all she’d ever known behind, including her girlfriend Finch.

“As a fan of The Vampire Diaries universe myself, thank you to The CW and Warner Bros. TV for giving me this opportunity,” Bryant posted on her Instagram account shortly after the December 16 episode aired.

“I am eternally grateful to the fans for welcoming and accepting me into this world, and I shall adore them forever.” Josie has made so many beautiful people feel at ease with their sexuality, and I hope her legacy continues on so that one day, everyone can love whomever they choose, regardless of gender.”