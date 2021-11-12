Will ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’ get renewed for a second season?

I’m aware of your actions. Season 1 ended on November 12 with the publication of the eighth episode, “Your Next Life Could Be So Much Happier,” which marked the end of the first season.

The Amazon Prime Video version of Sara Goodman’s novel of the same name, as well as the 1997 film, depicts a group of teenagers who are hunted by a killer a year after covering up a fatal automobile accident.

Madison Iseman plays Allison, Brianne Tju plays Margot, Ezekiel Goodman plays Dylan, Ashley Moore plays Riley, and Sebastian Amoruso plays Johnny in the current version of the narrative.

I’m aware of your actions. The series’ original author, who also created many episodes, including the conclusion, returned to the franchise as the showrunner.

What have the showrunner and actors of I Know What You Did Last Summer said about Season 2?

Showrunner Goodman revealed she already had plans for a sequel before the first season of the show aired on Amazon Prime Video.

“There’s a handful of possible variations that could be Season 2, for sure,” Goodman stated in an interview with comicbook.com.

“And, yeah, it is certainly re-inventible. Maybe if the characters are still alive, maybe if they aren’t.” Fiona Rene, who plays police woman Lyla, has also hinted at a possible second season, telling The List that they were excited to explore her character further.

“I think there’s simply so much more to explore,” they continued, “that I’m extremely hungry for a Season 2.” Give it to us, please. I’d want to have it. Please hand it on to me. Who wouldn’t want to return to Hawaii for another season?” Will I Know What You Did Last Summer return for a second season? Amazon Prime Video has yet to announce on whether or not the teen drama will be renewed for a second season.

The show’s official Twitter account has touted the conclusion and how it would disclose who was at fault for the vehicle accident, but there has been no official announcement on whether there will be more.

However, no news is also good news, as Amazon Prime Video has not stated whether or not the show would be a limited series, implying that it will.