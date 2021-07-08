Will.i.am Encourages Britney Spears to “Stay Strong” Despite Her Court Case

Following Britney Spears’ recent heartbreaking court testimony, Will.i.am has become the latest celebrity to publicly support her.

On Spears’ most recent Instagram post, the Black Eyed Peas artist and collaborator encouraged her to “keep strong.”

The singer added, “I’m Praying that all your dreams come true…!!!” “You are one of the nicest, sweetest, and most sincere persons on the planet!!! “Have courage!!!”

Will.i.am, whose real name is William James Adams Jr., is best known for his collaboration with Britney Spears on the 2012 single “Scream and Shout.”

Britney Spears told a Los Angeles judge on June 23 that she wanted the conservatorship, which has been in place for the past 13 years, to be lifted.

“I’m not pleased with myself. I’m having trouble sleeping. In her testimony, she added, “I’m so angry it’s nuts.” “I’m also depressed. Every day, I cry.”

She described the arrangement as “abusive,” adding, “I’m not lying.” All I want is my life back. It’s been 13 years now. And that’s all there is to it. It’s been a long time since I’ve had control over my finances. And it’s my hope and desire that none of this will be put to the test.”

Following the release of the documentary Framing Britney Spears earlier in 2021, Will.i.am expressed his support for Spears.

“Women’s treatment extends far beyond the music industry. He told Metro.co.uk, “It’s culture and the absence of actual support and rising up of the female.” “Britney has been through a lot from her family, but she’s a great person with a pure heart.”

“Everyone has flaws and makes personal decisions, but she is amazing.”

Will.i.am went on to describe Spears as the “sweetest person on the planet” and a “machine to her family.”

“We’ve all done things in the past, and she was a machine to her family because she’s such a machine,” he said. “It’s just awful how she’s given the world that force, that dazzling light, that energy and love…”

“There’s this odd cloud over her that doesn’t actually believe in her, and when you trust that cloud, maybe that’s part of why Britney is the way she is, because she trusts the individuals who are responsible for that cloud,” he continued.

