Will Ed appear in Netflix’s new live-action series “Cowboy Bepop”?

On Monday, Netflix released the first look at their live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, as well as the premiere date for the series.

Jon Cho as Spike Spiegel, Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black, and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine feature in the photographs, as does the team’s pet corgi Ein, but Ed does not.

Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV is the resident hacker on the Bebop spaceship, who has an unbreakable friendship with Ein and provides comic relief to the program.

While she is an important member of the squad in Shinichiro Watanabe’s original anime, her fate in Netflix’s live-action adaptation is still unknown.

The 13-year-old hacker known as “Radical Edward” enters the Bebop spaceship with minimal fanfare in the original series, seizing a position for herself without asking permission from the others.

The starship is initially manned by only Spiegel and Black in the anime before Valentine joins the bounty seeking crew after first encountering the pair in episode two.

Ed only appears in the ninth episode, “Jamming with Edward,” and departs the team with Ein in episode 24 of the anime series’ 27 episodes.

While Ed does not feature in the first look photographs for the live-action series, this does not rule out the possibility that she may appear in the series.

If the show is renewed, the character might join the gang near the end of the first season or early in the second.

Watanabe serves as a creative consultant on the show, so it’s only natural that one of his key characters would appear.

Other significant cast members to be announced include Alex Hassell as Spiegel’s arch-nemesis Vicious, in addition to Cho, Shakir, and Pineda.

Meanwhile, Elena Satine has been cast as Julia, Spiegel’s former romantic interest and Vicious’ ex-girlfriend, who vanished when Vicious tried to force her to kill the bounty hunter after he attempted to flee the Syndicate.

While she does not feature much in the anime series, she may have a larger part in the live-action adaptation.

A number of recurring cast members have also been announced, including Geoff Stults as Chalmers, Black’s old co-detective, and Tamara Tunie as Ana, the. This is a condensed version of the information.