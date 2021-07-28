Will Dan Return in Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’?

Lucifer Season 6 will premiere on Netflix on September 10th. Unfortunately, the following season will be the show’s final season, with ten final episodes of the much-loved supernatural thriller.

Lucifer became God at the end of Season 5, Part 2, but his ascension to the throne was not without consequences.

Since the first episode of Lucifer Season 5, Part 1, Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) has been at odds with his brother Michael. The twins would go to any length to win, and when God’s throne became accessible, their competition was amplified a notch or two.

Michael did everything he could to make Lucifer return to pit, leaving God’s throne unoccupied for him to claim. He intended to make Lucifer’s love, Chloe Decker (Lauren German), feel guilty as part of his plot, assuring that she would end up in hell and Lucifer would follow.

Unfortunately, Detective Dan Espizona’s (Kevin Alejandro) life was lost in the process. After he began investigating the disappearance of Amenadiel’s (D.B. Woodside) jewelry, he was killed by one of Michael’s men.

Michael sought to regain the necklace with the help of the French mercenaries he hired in order to build the Flaming Sword and defeat Lucifer. Espinoza insisted on seeing a potential victim alone to warn her about the mercenaries in the area, leaving Chloe at the LAPD headquarters.

Espinoza was fatally wounded after being shot by one of the men. Chloe subsequently discovered him and died in her arms.

Michael planned Espinoza’s death to make Chloe feel guilty for not leaving with Dan, in the hopes that the guilt would send her to hell when she died.

Will Dan Return in Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’?

When Detective Dan Espizona died in Lucifer Season 5, Part 2, the Lucifam was crushed.

Fans have been speculating if Dan will return for the sixth and final season ever since. Since the beginning of Season 5, Part 2, there have been numerous hypotheses about how Dan could return, ranging from resurrection to flashbacks.

Fans of Dan Espizona will be happy to learn that Kevin Alejandro will reprise his role as Dan in Lucifer Season 6. Alejandro’s homecoming was announced in an official statement. This is a condensed version of the information.