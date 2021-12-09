Wil Wheaton: Who Is He? Netflix and Dave Chappelle are being chastised by an actor for headlining the Joke Festival.

Wil Wheaton, an actor and writer, slammed Netflix for booking Dave Chappelle to headline an upcoming comedy festival, calling the decision “absolutely disgusting.”

After the streaming channel’s announcement on Monday, Wheaton said on Facebook, “Every single comedian on this bill should resign unless and until this terrible bigot is uninvited.” In his recent Netflix special The Closer, he also called Chappelle a “piece of s**t” for making transphobic jokes.

“And f**k EVERYONE at Netflix who is a part of this,” the tweet added, before being taken down. Human rights apply to transgender people, and words matter.” Wheaton is a well-known blogger who writes about a variety of topics on WilWheaton.net and on social media. He’s also written literature, including short tales and the novella Dead Trees Give No Shelter, which was published in 2017.

Wheaton is well-known among science fiction fans for his portrayal of Wesley Crusher on the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation. He originally gained national attention for his major performance in the 1986 picture Stand by Me, which was based on a Stephen King novella.

Wheaton has also appeared in the Robin Williams films Flubber and Toy Soldiers, as well as on TV shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Leverage, and Eureka. He’s also done voice work for Teen Titans, Cosmic Boy, and the Legion of Super Heroes, among other things.

His voice work isn’t confined to the screen; he also voiced the Ready Player One and Ready Player Two audio novels.

Wheaton’s popularity in pop culture led to him being dramatized in the comic book PS 238, in which he was given the ability to telekinesis.

The multi-talented artist has freely shared his generalized anxiety disorder and persistent depression over the years, and he has tried to raise awareness for these disorders by supporting mental health nonprofit groups.

Wheaton published another, far longer letter after removing his previous Facebook post on Chappelle and Netflix. In his Tuesday post, he talked about his own childhood misdeeds.

“I was stupidly bigoted for much of my adolescent years, and it all started with that comedy special,” Wheaton remarked, referring to Eddie Murphy’s contentious stuff about the gay community in Delirious.

