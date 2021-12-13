Wife Who Gave Husband’s New PlayStation 5 to Nephew Has Internet Support.

A woman took to Reddit to explain how she handed her young nephew her husband’s PlayStation 5—and the internet sided with her.

The woman revealed how her 37-year-old husband bought a PS5 behind her back in a lengthy article published to the discussion-based site under an username called P*ssedwinehead.

She goes on to say that she learned he bought it “without my authorization, utilizing a portion of my emergency reserves that he had access to in case of… an emergency,” according to her.

This resulted in “a tremendous quarrel,” according to the woman, who “took the console away and reboxed it up.”

She then chose to give it to her 13-year-old nephew, rather than returning it to the store, because her sister had been “struggling to find one” for him.

The money was subsequently given to her by his sister.

As a result, her husband “went ballistic screaming and demanding I go get it back, which I of course refused to do, telling him it was my choice what happened to it because it was bought with my money.”

“Now he’s sulking, refusing to speak to me, and acting like a big kid.”

“We each put half our salary into a shared family fund for the house, bills, groceries, and so on,” she stated their savings status.

“The other half is ours to do with as we choose; my husband constantly spends it all and never saves a penny; half of my discretionary money goes into emergency savings because I’m more realistic.”

Since it was published on December 12, the story has gotten a lot of attention, with over 12,700 upvotes.

Furthermore, over 2,640 people have flocked to the comments section to express their outrage at the husband’s actions.

“Cut off his access to your money,” one Redditor, Teresajs, said. There is no such thing as an emergency that you couldn’t handle on your own.” “And dump him,” Jacobzink2000 added. “He basically stole money from you, and is now acting like a child because he was found out.” “The only way a console becomes an emergency is if it’s for a dying youngster who has very little to no other means to have fun than video games and it’s the final system they have,” 19GamerGhost95 wrote. That’s. This is a condensed version of the information.