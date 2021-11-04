Wife Bans Sister-in-Friend Law’s From House Due To Revealing Clothing Gets Internet Support

After one of her friends was told she was no longer welcome in their home because of her risky clothing, a woman was labeled “sexist” by her sister-in-law.

The majority of people who learned about her tale on social media, on the other hand, thought her actions were appropriate in light of the circumstances.

The married woman revealed how she and her husband are “very close” to her sister-in-law in a post to Reddit’s Am I The A**hole site, but that complications developed when she moved in with them after splitting up with her fiance.

Since then, the sister-in-law has been living in their attic “until she gets back on her feet” and frequently invites guests over.

While the arrangement has worked out well, the woman claims that she just became aware of one female friend who frequently stays over and wears “booty shorts” and “a virtually transparent top” whenever her husband is at home.

She initially believed she was “overreacting” to the situation, but said her husband approached her one day and told her he was “uncomfortable and upset” about it.

He told her that when he’s there, her friend “flirts nonstop” and once “ripped down her pants,” telling him “she just needed some air.”

The spouse even claimed that the friend “tried to grab his hand,” which was obviously a big no-no for him because he “hates physical contact with anyone he doesn’t trust.”

They eventually decided to tell her sister-in-law that the friend was making them “uncomfortable” and that they no longer wanted her to stay over.

The sister-in-law, on the other hand, reacted angrily, calling them both “sexist ***holes” and saying that the husband, her brother, was “attracted” to her friend.

The sister-in-law has “refused” to connect with them since the incident, while the wife at the center of the fight has been left feeling terrible because she knows she is going through “hard times” since her engagement ended, and the friend has been a tremendous help in that regard.

AITA for informing my sister-in-law that her acquaintance is no longer welcome since she dresses inappropriately around my husband? fromAmItheAsshole The friend’s intentions, on the other hand. This is a condensed version of the information.