Widow of David Bowie As the 6th anniversary of his death approaches, Iman vows to never marry again.

Iman has said that she will never marry again, over six years after her husband David Bowie died.

The rock legend, who was born David Jones, died 18 months after being diagnosed with liver cancer on January 10, 2016. He was 69 years old at the time.

Iman, 66, who married Bowie in 1992, has stated that she has no intention of marrying anyone else and that she can still “sense his presence” as the 6th anniversary of his death approaches.

The fashion and cosmetics icon remarked in an interview with People magazine: “There are days that are more difficult than others, but the recollections of why the person isn’t here aren’t always gloomy. The memories now are of how wonderful it was.” The Somali-American supermodel went on to say. ” “I have to remind myself from time to time that I have 26 years. So there’s that to keep me going.” Iman told the publication that her children had inquired about the possibility of remarrying. She has two daughters: Alexandra Jones, 21, from her first marriage to Bowie, and Zulekha Haywood, 43, from her second marriage to basketball player Spencer Haywood.

She remembered: “‘I will not,’ I responded. I still have the feeling of being married. ‘No, he’s not my late spouse,’ I remarked a few years back when someone referred to David as my late husband. ‘He’s my spouse,’ I say.” “I definitely sense his presence, especially when I look out over our home’s magnificent sunsets, which David adores,” she said. “As a result, he is always present. My love lives on in my memory.” Iman spoke about her loneliness since his passing in a 2018 interview with Net-a-digital Porter’s magazine, PowerEdit.

She told the newspaper, “I do feel really lonely.” “Do I, on the other hand, want to be in a relationship? I can’t say never, but right now isn’t the time.” Iman, whose real name is Zara Mohamed Abdulmajid, told People about how she was set up on a blind date with David Bowie after moving to Los Angeles in 1990.

"David said it was love at first sight," Iman said of her relationship with the singer, who went on to live with him in New York City. "It took a few months, but I made it." She told the magazine about her journey to California: "I had no intention of relocating there. I don't think it's one of my favorites.