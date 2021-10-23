Wi Ha-jun of ‘Squid Game’ recalls how as a budding actor, he ‘didn’t have money for bus fare.’

Wi Ha-portrayal jun’s as detective Hwang Jun-ho on Netflix’s compelling K-drama Squid Game rocketed him to international popularity, and his engrossing open-ended storyline could see him return for a second season.

Fans have been smitten with the growing hottie since the series debuted little over a month ago, not just for his cop role, but also for his dazzling looks and muscular figure, which was recently featured on the cover of Men’s Health Korea’s October 2021 issue.

The actor recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, impressing American audiences alongside his Squid Game castmates, cementing his standing as an international celebrity.

Wi’s path to global celebrity, however, was not always glamorous, as he faced “pervasive sentiments of melancholy” and humbling conditions as a young actor, including being unable to pay a bus ride.

“Thankfully, I’ve yet to encounter that kind of terrible desperation [that the players on the program did],” Wi told The Washington Newsday in his first interview with a major American publication.

He did, however, understand the athletes’ dire financial situations. “I had financial issues while I was a student studying acting and didn’t even have money for bus fare,” Wi admitted, reflecting on his life prior to Squid Game.

“There were times when my self-confidence began to erode and I felt pervasive sentiments of sadness when I initially started out as an actor, after confronting several failed auditions,” the actor revealed.

“However, it was my friends who helped me get through those terrible times, and they continue to do so today,” Wi stated.

However, since the release of Squid Game, Wi has gained a whole new set of fans from all around the world who have been showing their love and support for him.

Wi’s rapidly expanding fan base shows no signs of slowing down. Since the premiere of Squid Game, the actor’s Instagram following has grown steadily, reaching over 5.1 million by October 3. Since then, he has garnered over 8 million Instagram followers.

“It’s strange, but I also feel a sense of exhilaration, watching different people from all over the world following me on,” the actor remarked of his sudden global celebrity. This is a condensed version of the information.