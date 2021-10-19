Wi Ha-jun of ‘Squid Game’ Doesn’t Rule Out Detective Hwang Jun-ho Returning In Season 2

Although it’s tough to pinpoint the single most dramatic sequence in Netflix’s Squid Game, the chase between investigator Hwang Jun-ho and the guards and the enigmatic Front Man was surely thrilling.

Despite entering the games and gathering damning proof of old man Oh Il-sadistic nam’s human experiment, Jun-ho was eventually apprehended by his henchmen, and the Front Man exposed himself to be his long-lost brother—before killing and plunging his younger sibling off a cliff.

In his first interview with a major American media, actor Wi Ha-jun said of his character’s fate, “I believe the investigator was not gravely injured,” despite being shot in the arm.

“I’m still not really sure” whether Jun-ho is alive, Wi added.

Wi also believes that the detective’s paperwork about the game facility, which he urgently sought to submit to his boss while fleeing from staff members, did not make it through.

“The mobile reception was unstable, and there wasn’t much battery life left on the phone,” the actor continued, “so it appears quite likely that the messages weren’t transmitted successfully.”

“However, it’s possible that only the director [Hwang Dong-hyuk] knows the answers to everything,” he stated.

When asked if the Front Man’s motivations were wicked, Wi stated that he “has a strong care for his younger brother” and that he’s also a “very capable policeman” (as evidenced by the players’ records found in the Front Man’s private quarters by Jun-ho).

“Therefore, I believe there must be a reason why he was chosen as the Front Man.” “It’s tough to categorize him as a villain or not,” he explained.

The Front Man and Jun-sibling ho’s friendship was one of Wi’s favorite aspects of the detective’s personality. Jun-role ho’s appealed to him since he has a unique perspective on what’s going on on the island.

“I was drawn to portray Jun-ho because he is the only character with a third-person perspective on the competition, who keeps track of all the illogical behaviors going on within,” Wi explained.

He also believes he shares his character’s “feeling of justice” and “honest personality.”

