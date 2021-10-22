Why Zach Galifianakis’ ‘Devastatingly Talented’ Is the Perfect Robot in ‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

Zach Galifianakis can now add adorable robot to his amazing roster of movie characters, which includes unconventional talk show presenter, bachelor party hijacker, and Batman nemesis The Joker.

In the new family cartoon Ron’s Gone Wrong, he voices the titular Ron, which is now in theaters. Ron is a quirky, possibly malfunctioning B-bot that develops a strong bond with his owner and soon-to-be best pal Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer).

Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, and Octavio E. Rodriguez, the film’s directors, spoke with The Washington Newsday after the film’s premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

What Would Happen If Zach Galifianakis Played the Role of the Microsoft Paperclip?

Galifianakis is a well-known comic, so the directors were pleased to let him tinker with the script to flesh out his character.

According to Vine, who spoke to The Washington Newsday, “Because he was so amusing, we always let him run with things. He’s an incredibly understated actor. Despite the fact that he is a phenomenally brilliant individual, he was eager to let us help him shape his voice.” One-third of the team, as well as first-time director Rodriguez, agreed, but explained to The Washington Newsday how all of the cast members were allowed complete latitude in the booth. “For any of the actors, there was no restraining. Basically, we were fortunate in that everyone of the performers we worked with brought a lot to the table, and we accepted it all “he stated

“I always thought of Ron as that Microsoft Paperclip from years ago, ‘looks like you’re writing a letter,’ that sort of irritating peppy customer service voice, and that was how we conceived it,” co-writer and director Smith says of the small robot Ron.

Ron could have been an unlikable character based on the rage that digital creature unleashed, but Galifianakis made sure we were pulling for him. "Really, Zach came in much later and then provided a whole other depth of fun to the role," Smith explained. Tales from the Future for Children Smith says she got the idea for the novel after seeing Spike Jonze's futuristic tech-minded film Her and thinking the themes could be adapted for.