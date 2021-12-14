Why YouTube TV Might Lose Disney, ESPN, and Other Channels (and When).

As a result of an ongoing dispute between the corporation and Google, YouTube TV may lose Disney channels such as ABC, ESPN, FX, and Disney.

Disney released a statement on Monday to bring the matter to light, and YouTube followed up with their own statement on the current stage of negotiations.

If the two firms cannot reach an agreement by Friday, December 17 at 11:59 p.m., the channels will be turned off.

Here’s all you need to know about the legal wrangling.

What are the chances that Disney, ESPN, and ABC will be removed off YouTube TV?

Disney and Google are now in a carriage fee disagreement, and if they do not reach a deal, the virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD) might lose up to 25 channels.

Disney said in a statement released on Monday and shared by The Hollywood Reporter: “Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution has a long history of successfully negotiating such agreements with a wide range of providers across the country, and it is committed to working with Google to reach a fair, market-based agreement.

“We are hopeful that we will be able to negotiate an agreement and continue to bring our live sporting events and news coverage, as well as kids, family, and general entertainment content, to their YouTube TV consumers.”

In response, YouTube issued the following comment on its blog: “We value Disney as a partner, and we’re in constant contact with them, working hard to preserve their programming on YouTube TV.

“Our request to Disney, like with all of our partners, is that they treat YouTube TV like any other TV provider, by charging us the same prices as similar providers for as long as we carry Disney’s channels. We’ll renew our contract with Disney if they offer us fair conditions.” If a deal isn’t reached, people who want to view Disney-owned channels on YouTube TV would have to pay an extra $13.99 per month as part of their Disney Bundle, according to the firm.

They agreed that if they couldn’t reach a deal, the monthly YouTube TV subscription would be reduced by $15, from $64.99 to $49.99, to compensate for the loss.

