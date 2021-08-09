‘Why Won’t You Save Yourself?’ says a Florida ICU nurse in response to an increase in COVID among the unvaccinated. ’.

“Why won’t you save yourself if you can?” an ICU nurse in Florida recently asked in response to a COVID-19 outbreak among the unvaccinated.

” Florida has experienced a spike in new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Last Thursday, the Sunshine State announced a fresh COVID-19 case count of 23,903, a new high.

In addition, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida recently had a record number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, at least 13,747 COVID-19 individuals were hospitalized in the state last week.

Debi Delapaz, a nurse manager at UF Health Jacksonville’s COVID-19 unit, told WBNS-TV that the majority of COVID-19 instances and hospitalizations are due to those who have not been vaccinated.

Delapaz told WBNS-TV that her team has become enraged and angry about patients who have become ill with COVID-19 as a result of their lack of vaccination.

“After all, why aren’t you getting the vaccine? Why won’t you save yourself if you have the ability to do so? While chatting with WBNS-TV, Delapaz posed the question.

According to U.S. government data, Florida is one of many states where fewer than half of the population has been adequately vaccinated against the new coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the report, 49.6% of Florida citizens are fully vaccinated, with 59.5 percent of adults being fully vaccinated.

The Florida Department of Health reports that 54 percent of citizens in Duval County, where UF Health Jacksonville is located, are completely immunized.

Delapaz previously worked in the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU), telling WBNS-TV, “To be honest with you, I come from the ICU unit, and when you face death every day, it does affect you.”

“I had days where I went home and cried…You had nightmares. During an interview with WBNS-TV, Delapaz also mentioned that the hospital is experiencing a staff shortage due to the increase in COVID-19 patients.

According to WBNS-TV, she stated, “Most of the day we don’t have enough workers.” “Even though folks are attempting to help by picking up more days or hours, we are still short. Still, it’s difficult because we have so many patients,” Delapaz told NBC News last week. This is a condensed version of the information.