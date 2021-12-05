Why will ‘The Walking Dead: The World Beyond’ be cancelled after two seasons?

AMC has been eager to expand the universe of The Walking Dead since it became a global success, commissioning a number of spin-offs.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a sequel to the first, but it has a considerably shorter runtime than the first. While The Walking Dead is in its eleventh season, World Beyond will be wrapping up after only two seasons on Sunday, December 5.

Why is the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond coming to an end?

World Beyond, unlike the previous shows in the “Walking Dead” franchise, was always meant to be a two-season show.

The show takes place ten years after the earth was destroyed by the zombie apocalypse, and it follows four teenagers as they negotiate life during this dark chapter in human history.

“The thing about World Beyond, it was always about how can we make this feel different,” showrunner Matthew Negrete told Entertainment Weekly, explaining why he and the writers decided to only make two seasons.

What can we do to help expectations in a variety of ways? One of them is that it doesn’t have to be open-ended.” He went on to say that, while he and the writers had always meant to make the show short and sweet, they had “fell in love with these characters.” “So, I think for all of us, we feel like we could write these characters forever,” Negrete continued. But, at the same time, it’s fantastic to be able to approach a series from beginning to end with an idea of where we’re going and how we’re going to get there.” The episode “The Last Light,” which Negrete co-wrote with Maya Goldsmith and Carson Moore, will bring the show to a close on Sunday, December 5.

What will happen next in the Walking Dead series?

Following the original series and Fear The Walking Dead, World Beyond is the third installment in the zombie franchise.

Season 11 of The Walking Dead is now airing on AMC and will have a total of 24 episodes divided into eight sub-seasons.

The Walking Dead’s last season’s first sub-season ran from August to October 2021, while the second sub-season will premiere on February 20, 2022.

