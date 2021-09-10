Why Was ‘Worth’ Cancelled a Decade Ago? ‘Worth’ on Netflix: Why Was the Movie Cancelled a Decade Ago?

The true tale of what happened after September 11, 2001 is told in Michael Keaton’s film Worth, in which a man is tasked with putting a cash worth on the lives lost.

The Netflix Original is now accessible to watch online, and it has proven to be a hit, reaching number two on Netflix’s top ten list in the United States and number one in Canada.

While the film has done well in the run-up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, its writer Max Borenstein believes it should have been published almost a decade ago.

Worth is the Special Master of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund, which was appointed by Kenneth Feinberg (Keaton). He headed a committee in determining a price for the lives lost for the victims’ surviving families in the months and years after the catastrophe.

Borenstein wrote the film’s script, which is based on Feinberg’s memoir What is Life Worth? According to Borenstein, the narrative was almost never adapted for the big screen.

“We had a period (around 2009) where there was a lot of momentum around the film and deals were being made to option it – but Ken Feinberg, the deal meant we still required his participation and involvement because he was appointed by President Obama to a really important post dealing with the disbursement of executive pay during the bailout,” he said. He became, for reasonable reasons, human, and he developed cold feet at the prospect of us shooting a film at the time.”

Borenstein has no ill will toward Feinberg for delaying the film’s production, and understands his apprehensions about becoming the subject of a film. “He’s an incredible person who has always been suspicious of our ability to delicately convey, not what he went through, but what the fund truly represented in a way that didn’t appear exploitative.

Borenstein added, “He also didn’t want the stuff that people imagine Hollywood does and put in car chases or whatever.”

Worth’s long path to production began in 2008, when the script was selected for inclusion on the Black List for that year. The Black List is an annual film poll. This is a condensed version of the information.