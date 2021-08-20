Why Was ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Cancelled?

RHOD (or, as non-fans refer to it, The Real Housewives of Dallas) is the first Real Housewives show to be canceled since Miami, with Bravo announcing that D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, and the rest of the cast will not be back for Season 6.

According to a Bravo spokesman, “there are presently no plans to bring The Real Housewives of Dallas back next year, and nothing definitive has been decided beyond that.”

RHOD is now the second show to be canceled for the time being. It is the sequel to Real Housewives of D.C., which aired for only one season in 2010. Despite the fact that Miami was canceled in 2013, it was recently reported that it would be returning on Peacock, a route Dallas might take if there is a strong enough fan push.

What is the reason for RHOD’s indefinite hiatus?

Low ratings, as with most TV cancellations, appear to be to blame, with the show being the least watched of all the Bravo Real Housewives franchises.

With the latest Season 5 opener, however, things went from bad to worse. The series premiered to around 337,000 viewers, roughly half of the audience for the previous season’s premiere. Despite the fact that the show’s ratings improved during the season, it nevertheless ended with 578,000 viewers, its lowest-rated finale ever.

When compared to franchise high-fliers such as Real Housewives of Atlanta (which premiered to 1.42 million viewers in Season 13) and New York (1.35 million). Both have four times the number of viewers as Dallas. That significant drop in viewers was a death knell for the show, which had previously been the lowest-rated of the franchise.

After the departure of original RHOD cast member LeeAnne Locken in Season 4, there was a dramatic drop in viewers.

Several Housewives’ families made racially offensive remarks during the most recent season, prompting cast member Tiffany Moon to write on Instagram, “It is not enough to be non-racist. Anti-racism is a must.”

