Why was Jay Pickett honored on ‘General Hospital’?

The Tuesday edition of General Hospital this week finished with a homage to Jay Pickett, who played David Harper on the show from 2006 until 2008.

The title card for the August 17 episode of the soap featured a photo of Pickett and the words “In Loving Memory of Jay Pickett.” Many soap lovers paid respect to him, recalling him not just from the medical drama but also from Days Of Our Lives and Port Charles.

The homage came three weeks after the actor died unexpectedly on the set of Treasure Valley on July 30 at the age of 60. “Jay Pickett, our starring man, writer, producer, and creator of this film passed away abruptly while we were on location ready to film a scene,” the film’s co-producer Travis Mills posted on the film’s Facebook page at the time.

“The reason of his death has not been officially determined, although it looks to have been a heart attack. Everyone in the room did everything they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are torn, and we mourn for his family, who has been traumatized by this tragic event.”

At the time of the occurrence, a source told This website that the star had collapsed on set and was unable to be revived.

The homage comes three days before the former General Hospital actor’s burial, which is set for August 20 at the Nampa Civic Center in Nampa, Idaho. From 3 p.m. Mountain Time, a webcast of the event will be available on the Nampa Funeral Home website.

Pickett’s former Port Charles co-star Michael Dietz led the condolences, writing: “My greatest buddy has regrettably left this planet.” Many years ago, when we were cast as brothers on Port Charles, we met. On TV, he played my older brother, but it spilled over into real life, and we had an incredible friendship.”

“The tragic passing of my pal Jay Pickett is really sad,” his former General Hospital co-star Kin Shriner tweeted. He enjoyed playing and Westerns, and we had a lot of laughs together.”

Many viewers of General Hospital were affected by the show’s tribute. “Aw man, I didn’t know Jay Pickett,” one person wrote. This is a condensed version of the information.