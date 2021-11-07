Why Vaping Marijuana Is Worse Than Smoking It For Teens

According to new research, teens who vape marijuana have a higher risk of experiencing more serious side effects than those who smoke it.

Teenagers in their senior year of high school were found to be the most likely to be vaping marijuana, according to a compilation of studies published in JAMA Pediatrics. When contrasted to the dangers of smoking marijuana, which is harmful to one’s health due to the combination of tobacco and THC, the study’s authors warn that today’s marijuana has a higher THC content than in previous years.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the average level of THC in marijuana confiscated by law enforcement in the 1990s was less than 4%, but had risen to above 15% by 2018. The National Institute on Drug Abuse also warned that some marijuana strains offered by state dispensaries can be considerably stronger, with some products containing up to 80 percent THC.

THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) is the psychoactive ingredient in cannabis that causes users to feel “high.” THC abuse has been linked to impaired cognitive ability, breathing issues, and even an increased risk of heart attack in children.

In a separate poll, the NIDA discovered that in 2020, 27.9% of 12th students reported vaping weed. Marijuana use among teenagers is particularly dangerous because it can impair brain development, which does not complete until the mid-twenties, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The usage of cannabis products with high THC [that are]easily obtainable through vaping presents various potential issues,” Carmen Lim, a Ph.D. candidate and co-author of the study, told CNN.

“Not only has it been related to worse cognitive development in teenagers, but it may also raise the chance of dependence, additional substance use, and a slew of other health, social, and behavioral issues later in life.”

Cannabis research is still hindered in the United States by the fact that it is still illegal in various forms and on a federal level. As the public’s attitude toward marijuana has improved, 18 states have decriminalized and authorized its use. Even though President Joe Biden remains opposed, Democratic members of Congress considered a measure to legalize marijuana on a federal level in July.

Lim suggested on Twitter that states that are considering or have already legalized marijuana use should enact stricter rules. One of the. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.