Why the Prince Andrew allegations will not be brought up in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell.

The trial of Ghislaine Maxwell is slated to begin on Monday in a federal court in New York City, but the allegations against Prince Andrew will be excluded.

Maxwell, a prominent British socialite, is facing many felony charges, including trafficking minor girls for sexual abuse by late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The 59-year-old was arrested in 2020 and is currently awaiting trial on charges of grooming teenage girls and providing them costly trips and gifts in exchange for exploiting them. In certain occasions, she has even been accused of taking part in the abuse.

Maxwell has denied all of the charges leveled against her.

According to reports, four women will testify against Maxwell, alleging that she preyed upon them.

Virginia Giuffre, one of her most high-profile accusers, is, however, noticeably absent from the trial.

Giuffre claims she was abused by Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth II’s third child, around the same time she was abused by the late Epstein two decades ago, and that Maxwell flew her around the world for sexual encounters with billionaires, politicians, royals, and heads of state when she was 17 and 18.

She is unlikely to be called as a witness in Maxwell’s case.

Despite the fact that Prince Andrew is not a defendant in Maxwell’s criminal case, Giuffre sued him this year, alleging that her interactions with him amounted to sexual assault.

All claims leveled against Prince Andrew have been categorically refuted. During a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, he remarked, “I can absolutely certainly guarantee you it never happened.” “I have absolutely no recollection of ever meeting this lady.” Despite promises of cooperation, the Duke of York has never made himself available to US officials.

Why are the allegations against Prince Andrew not included in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial?

According to The Associated Press, prosecutors have decided to focus on the four other women who would reportedly testify in Maxwell’s trial rather than the relationship with Giuffre.

This is done to keep the most explosive claims against Maxwell out of the trial and to protect prosecutors from attacks on Giuffre’s reliability.

Many witnesses, paperwork, and images back up Giuffre’s version of her time with Epstein, but she has. This is a condensed version of the information.