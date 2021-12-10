Why the Killing of Mr. Big in ‘And Just Like That…’ Was Correct.

Many fans of Sex and the City predicted that someone would die in HBO’s Max sequel series And Just Like That…, but they were mistaken.

While everyone was speculating that Samantha (Kim Cattrall) would be killed off, they didn’t realize that the show was actually going to kill Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

While Carrie began her seven stages of sorrow in Episode 2, most And Just Like That… Twitter users were stuck in the fury stage. They were tweeting about the narrative surprise being “disappointing” and the writers having “ran out of ideas.” “Are you telling me that after 17 years, the writers’ main thought was to kill off Mr. Big in the first episode after a Peloton workout?” another viewer wondered. Why did And Just Like That have to murder Big? It’s tough to tell what kind of show these people were looking for. Sure, we all want the best for our favorite TV characters, but these fans appear to be campaigning for a program in which our (now) three main characters live happily ever after with their soulmates. This would be wonderful for Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda, but it would be tedious to watch.

What evidence do we have for this? Because the two films were already a disaster.

Apart from the rather apparent racism in Sex and the City 2, one of the main reasons why the movies failed to replicate the charm of the show was because Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda were all in relationships. The films couldn’t have the couples divorce since it would cheapen the joyful endings they all enjoyed in Season 6, so they had to fill the time with minor marital quarrels.

Carrie and Big have had pretty about every romantic problem you can think of throughout their years on television together. Keeping them married would simply result in the show rehashing story beats we’ve already seen.

The absence of Carrie and Big gives the show a purpose to exist. It allows the show to present a new story (Carrie needing to start dating again in her 50s in a completely different context) while simultaneously paying homage to the original.