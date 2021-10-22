Why the Fremen’s Eyes Are So Blue, as explained in ‘Dune.’

In his novel Dune, Frank Herbert constructed one of the strangest sci-fi universes ever written, which is why it was long thought to be a tough story to adapt authentically for the big screen. Denis Villeneuve, on the other hand, was undeterred, and his picture, which is now available on HBO Max, includes even the most bizarre elements from the book series.

The Fremen—the race of desert dwellers that includes Chani, played by Zendaya, and Stilgar (Javier Bardem)—all have vivid blue eyes, which is one of the most prominent aspects.

This is briefly described in the film, but the novels provide significantly more detail on this peculiar feature (which is still less weird than the fact that the Fremen wear suits that recycle their sweat into drinking water).

Why Are Zendaya’s Eyes in ‘Dune’ So Blue?

The blue eyes are linked to “spice,” a psychedelic narcotic that plays a crucial part in Dune in both the books and the movies (not to be confused with the real-world synthetic cannabinoids often known as spice).

Spice, also known as melange in Herbert’s 1965 novel, can be discovered in the sands of Arrakis, the Fremen’s home planet.

The medication is made from the excretions of Arrakis’ native sandworms, which have been transformed into melange by heat and pressure (as well as the water deep beneath the planet’s surface).

The chemical, which is used as a hallucinogenic, also has a secondary function that is critical to the galactic economy: it provides the user the ability to see a little further into the future, which is known as prescience.

Spice became important to space navigation after computers were forbidden in the Dune universe (it’s a lengthy tale). That is why, despite the grave perils of sandworm invasion, the Harkkonens and eventually the Atreides were willing to harvest it. Noble houses with vast amounts of spice gain great riches and international influence, similar to oil-rich countries in the real world.

Spice, on the other hand, has some negative consequences. The navigators who are forced to consume large amounts of it (while being surrounded by a spice vapor) change as a result, with their heads and limbs becoming taller.

However, the users’ eyes turn blue before that happens. This is what it’s called. This is a condensed version of the information.