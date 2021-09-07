Why the End of The Big Bang Theory Brought Major Career ‘Opportunities’, according to Simon Helberg.

Simon Helberg is best recognized for his role as Howard Wolowitz in The Big Bang Theory, one of the most popular TV sitcoms of all time. However, in recent years, he has been working to diversify his film assignments.

Helberg portrayed Wolowitz for over a decade, with the series ending in 2019.

Annette, a wacky musical starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, is his first post-Big Bang film.

Helberg plays the Conductor in the film, which required him to expand on his musical expertise and lead an orchestra while also demonstrating his piano skills.

He’ll also appear in Mayim Bialik’s new film As Sick As They Made Us, which is presently in pre-production, opposite Dustin Hoffman and Candice Bergen.

These characters are a departure from Helberg’s most well-known work, which was his objective all along.

“I simply want to keep making left turns, you know, so I’m trying to find different sorts of roles playing different kinds of characters,” Helberg said of his new prospects to This website.

“It’s been incredibly thrilling to get these types of experiences, and I guess the biggest gift of all is to surprise myself, not just to surprise other people or to question other people’s expectations of me.”

Despite these fresh wrong turns, Helberg recognizes the chance Wolowitz has provided him and isn’t taking his time on The Big Bang Theory for granted.

“You know, if you get to portray a character on television for over a decade, it obviously has a tremendous amount of upside,” he remarked.

“However, part of the reason I wanted to be an actor was to play a variety of characters. So I’m happy that I’m receiving more of those opportunities now.”

Working with Bergen and Hoffman was a “masterclass” in acting, according to Helberg, who also praised the opportunity to work with friends like Bialik and people he has loved throughout his career.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some buddies, some heroes, and kind of everyone in between,” he continued. I just finished a film with Dustin Hoffman and. This is a condensed version of the information.