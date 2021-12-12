Why Taking a Cold Shower After Workouts Aids Muscle Repair and Recovery

As part of their post-workout routine, many sportsmen may be seen cooling in an ice bath. You might be asking why someone would willingly subject themselves to a cold shock at any time, let alone after a strenuous exercise regimen.

“In general, cold helps to aid recuperation after an exercise session,” Dr. Edward Laskowski, a professor of physical medicine, rehabilitation, and orthopedics at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and former co-director of Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine, told The Washington Newsday.

If soaking in an ice bath sounds too excessive, a brief cold shower could provide similar results. But how is this possible? We’ll go over some of the advantages of taking a cold shower in this article.

Why Are Cold Showers Beneficial for Recovering and Repairing?

According to Laskowski, ice baths can help reduce inflammation, edema, and “delayed onset muscular pain” after exercise.

According to him, cold showers are “a softer and easier manner” to achieve many of the same benefits as an ice bath.

Cools Your Body More Effortlessly

A cold shower can enhance post-exercise recovery by allowing the body to calm down more quickly, especially after working out in a hot atmosphere, according to Laskowski.

“CWS can promote TCS [thermal comfort sensation]by facilitating a faster HR [heart rate]recovery after 30-minute post intervention compared to passive recovery,” according to a 2019 study published in the Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research looking at the effects of a cold water shower (CWS) after 45 minutes of cycling in a hot environment.

According to the study, “the cooling advantages of a CWS may only be advised to lower cardiac stress following a typical exertion in a hot setting.”

Blood Circulation Is Boosted

The shock of being sprayed with cold water sends your body into survival mode, according to the Cleveland Clinic, speeding up the supply of freshly oxygenated, warm blood throughout your body.

Ice is used for bruises and to relieve inflammation when a muscle is torn for the same cause. According to a Healthline article medically reviewed by Dr., when the temperature of a certain portion of the body lowers, the body sends extra blood to that area to compensate and help raise the temperature back up, which speeds up your recovery. This is a condensed version of the information.