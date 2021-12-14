Why ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Will Not Be Available on Disney+

After months of cast spoilers, trailer breakdowns, and Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship images, Spider-Man: No Way Home is officially out. The third Marvel Cinematic Universe film will be released in theaters on December 17 — and exclusively in theaters for the following few months.

After then, the film will be available on streaming providers. Disney+ is the traditional home for MCU movies on streaming. Black Widow and Shang-Chi are currently streaming there, and Eternals will begin on January 12.

However, one set of MCU films is not available on the Disney streaming service. That’s the case with the Tom Holland Spider-Man films, which are now unable to stream due to a tangle of accords between the major studios.

Here’s why Spider-Man 3 won’t be coming to Disney+ anytime soon – and where it will instead be released.

Why isn’t Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

To grasp this, we must first examine the deal that brought Peter Parker to the MCU in the first place.

Marvel was not the entertainment behemoth it is now in 1999, but rather a firm striving to get back on its feet after filing for bankruptcy in 1996. To accomplish so, they decided to enter the film industry. However, not through producing their own picture (that would come about a decade later.) Instead, they chose to sell the film rights to a few of their most popular characters.

The notion was that, while the films themselves would not earn much money for Marvel, the associated products would. This worked in the short term, providing the revenue needed to get the company back on its feet.

However, it has resulted in a long-term difficulty for Marvel: several of its characters remain unlicensed. Fox, for example, had exclusive rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four until 2019 (though these reverted to Marvel when Disney bought Fox), which explains why neither franchise has yet to join the MCU.

In the case of Spider-Man, Sony reportedly paid $7-10 million for the cinematic rights to the character.

So, how does Spider-Man function? This is a condensed version of the information.