Why ‘Spencer’s Anne Boleyn-to-Princess Diana Comparison Was At Best Tenuous

While Spencer is a gorgeous picture, it is not without flaws, the most notable of which is its strange connection to Henry VIII’s wife, Anne Boleyn.

The film, which stars Kristen Stewart, Pablo Larran, and Stephen Knight, depicts three days in the life of Diana, Princess of Wales.

The audience is engrossed for two hours, desperately attempting to predict Diana’s every move. Diana is shown as a human being by Knight’s depiction of her inner mind, her seclusion from her ‘family,’ her loving link with her sons William and Harry (the only two people who appear to understand her), and her friendships with the Sandringham staff.

Knight, on the other hand, draws significant parallels between Anne Boleyn, the former Queen of England who was married to King Henry VIII, and one of history’s most misunderstood women. The emergence of Anne in Spencer at Diana’s most desperate moments creates a sense of both fascination and befuddlement. Not to mention, the presence of Anne Boleyn is often startling, disrupting the audience’s immersion in the drama.

The all-seeing, all-hearing equerry major Alistair Gregory (Timothy Spall) is said to have planted the book “The Life and Death of Martyr” by Eric Ives in Spencer’s room. It’s unclear whether this was a coincidence or a deliberate attempt to taunt Diana. In any case, Diana continues to read the book and begins to have Anne Boleyn-like hallucinations. Diana and Anne even morph into one another at one point (yes, really).

The presence of Anne in Spencer means that the beheaded queen’s spirit remains on, and that history may be repeating itself through Diana. Spencer’s analogy to Anne Boleyn, on the other hand, was shaky at best.

For those who are perplexed by the Anne Boleyn plotline, the comparison between her and Princess Diana makes sense to some extent. Both ladies, for example, had tumultuous marriages, rose to prominence as powerful characters, and were daughters of earls who married into royalty. Another eerie parallel is Anne Boleyn’s sister Mary’s role as King Henry VIII’s mistress. In the meantime, Diana’s older sister, Lady Sarah Spencer (now McCorquodale), dated Prince Charles.

