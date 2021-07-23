Why Shouldn’t Prince George Follow in His Father’s Footsteps and Attend Boarding School?

The seventh birthday of Prince George On Thursday, Harry will reach the age when most royals send their children to boarding school, but Prince William and Kate Middleton will have to make a difficult decision.

The Duchess of Cambridge was so tormented at Downe House School that she had to drop out halfway through her first year, when she was 14, in 1996.

“She had very little confidence” when she started at Marlborough College, a school mate subsequently told the Daily Mail.

But Prince William adored Ludgrove School, where he was shielded from the terrible breakdown of his parents’ marriage at the height of the War of the Waleses, as the tabloids dubbed it.

He arrived in 1990, two years before Princess Diana and Prince Charles split up after a tell-all memoir disclosing his affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles was published.

“William loved Ludgrove,” Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, told This website. It was a huge hit with him. He didn’t want to return to school, but then then, who does? He enjoyed it once he got there.

“There, he had a lot of nice pals. It was perfectly appropriate for the time because his parents’ marriage was clearly failing.

“He would have gone anyhow, but sending him there was a fantastic idea. It was such a safe environment at school. At the time, the headmaster, Simon Barber, went out of his way to ensure William’s safety.

“It was the peak of the Waleses War. I recall Prince Charles telling me how amazing the school was.”

Barber had a lot to shield William and later Prince Harry from, including their mother’s leaked private phone calls to James Gilbey, a later book by Prince Charles criticizing his upbringing, and finally Diana’s stunning interview in which she revealed her husband’s infidelity on tape.

According to Seward, Kate’s educational background may help the pair decide which road to take with Prince George.

According to the royal family’s website, the duchess began attending St. Andrew’s School private school in Pangbourne when she was four years old and continued there until she was thirteen years old, in 1995.

As previously stated, her first year at Downe House boarding school did not go well, and she was pulled out halfway through.

Kate seemed to have reconstructed her. This is a condensed version of the information.