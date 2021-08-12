Why Season 8 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Will Be the Final Season

After its eighth season, which premieres on NBC on Thursday, August 12, Brooklyn Nine-Nine will come to an end.

The popular police procedural series was saved in 2018 when NBC picked it up 24 hours after Fox cancelled it, causing fury among fans.

The show’s creators announced in February that it will be ending after three seasons on its new network, with a final, reduced 10-episode run.

Dan Goor, the show’s co-creator, said it was a “tough decision” for them to make at the time, but one they thought was the right one.

“It was a difficult choice to end the show, but we finally believed it was the best way to honor the characters, the story, and our viewers,” he said.

“I know some people will be sad that it’s coming to an end so soon, but I’m glad it’s lasted this long.”

Why is Season 8 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ the final season?

For most people, 2020 was a trying year, but for the cast and creative brains of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, incidents like George Floyd’s murder by police officer Derek Chauvin forced them to reconsider their plans for the show.

“The writers are all contemplating how we’re going to move forward,” Andy Samberg, who plays Detective Jake Peralta and is also an executive producer, told People in July 2020.

“Right now, everyone is talking about how to do a comedy show about cops, and if we can come up with a way to do it that we all feel good about? I’m confident we’ll work it out, but it’ll be a challenge.”

Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, played by Terry Crews, also discussed how Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter movement have influenced the show.

Following recent events, he told Access Daily in June 2020 that the authors chose to delete scripts for four episodes they had already completed.

“We’ve had a lot of solemn chats about it and profound thoughts, and we hope that through this, we’ll be able to create something truly innovative this year,” he said.

“We have an opportunity, and we want to make the most of it.”

