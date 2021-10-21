Why Rebecca Ferguson Considers Working With Timothée Chalamet ‘Lucky’.

The presence of Timothée Chalamet added to Rebecca Ferguson and Jason Momoa’s experience making Dune.

In an interview with The Washington Newsday about the premiere of their big new film, the young actor appeared to have made an impression on the couple. On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated sci-fi film will be released in theaters and on HBO Max in the United States.

Ferguson portrays Lady Jessica, the mother of Chalamet’s character, Paul Atreides, while Momoa portrays Duncan Idaho, a tough instructor who teaches Paul how to fight.

Ferguson and Chalamet spent months filming Dune together in Jordan, Abu Dhabi, Norway, and Hungary, and she walked away with nothing but praise for her younger co-star.

According to The Washington Newsday, she said: “He’s a brilliant actor, no doubt about it. I’m very fortunate to be able to add him to my list of people I’ve worked with.

“What I admire about him is that he has devised a plan for his own work. It’s not just about embracing today; he has a technique, and it’s respected “”It’s not just just smiling and joking, which he definitely can do with other characters,” she continued, “but we truly built the relationship of mother and kid in a hard setting.” Lady Jessica looks after her son, and their link grows stronger as she strives to pass on the skills she gained as a member of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood. Ferguson claims that the realistic chemistry they created in the testing environment affected their off-screen interaction as well.

“We had separate rhythms since our characters were on different journeys. So there was a lot of separation while we were there, which was a great way to build a dynamic between us “Ferguson remarked.

Duncan Idaho, 42, is the swordmaster of the Atreides House and is tasked with protecting Chalamet and Ferguson’s characters with his combat skills. Despite having many franchises and well-known parts on his acting record, Momoa still views each role as a learning opportunity, and says he learned a lot from his Dune co-stars.

“I adore filmmaking and would like to direct it in the future. This is a condensed version of the information.