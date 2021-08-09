Why Parents Shouldn’t Lye About Their Children’s Age in Order to Get COVID Vaccines Early.

In recent weeks, stories have surfaced claiming that some parents have lied about their children’s ages in order to get them vaccinated against COVID-19 before the start of the new school year.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, children under the age of 12 are now ineligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. While studies evaluating the vaccines in children aged 5 to 11 are currently underway, an emergency use authorisation for this age group may not be granted until later this year or even next year.

Experts who spoke to This website advised any parents considering lying to health officials to reconsider because of the risks involved.

“Of the numerous risks involved with misrepresenting a child’s age to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the most important one is that we are still figuring out the safest and most effective dose for children under 12,” Lisa Lee, an epidemiologist, bioethicist, and ethics educator from Virginia Tech, told This website.

Other hazards, according to Lee, include erroneous information being entered into your child’s vaccination record, which could result in over- or under-vaccination with subsequent doses.

We don’t know what the risks of vaccinating children under 12 are yet because the studies haven’t been completed, but Dr. Greg Poland, a vaccine researcher and infectious disease specialist at the Mayo Clinic, told This website that he doesn’t expect any concerns beyond what we already know about the shots.

“We won’t know [whether the vaccines will have a similar safety and efficacy profile in children under the age of 12]until we conduct the studies,” he added, adding that different dose regimens will be utilized, which can affect safety and efficacy positively or adversely.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently being researched in 5-to-11-year-olds, and Lee believes that approval will come as soon as all of the data is in.

“We will be able to determine an acceptable dose that provides us a similar safety and efficacy profile through the current research with children ages 5 to 11 years,” she added. “We employ a procedure known as. This is a condensed version of the information.