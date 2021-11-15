Why Meghan Markle Despises Being Called a Stylist.

According to emails revealed in court, Meghan Markle told an adviser that “the only thing I appear to still have any control over” as a royal was her “style.”

In August 2018, the authors of the biography Finding Freedom approached Kensington Palace with a list of questions they sought to gain answers to.

Both Harry and Meghan eventually gave communications secretary Jason Knauf permission to brief Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand on a variety of topics, ranging from articles about Meghan’s wedding day tiara to the pressure of mainstream and social media criticism.

Meghan, on the other hand, nearly ruined the collaboration when she took issue with a post she had seen on Instagram.