Why Megan Boone as Liz Keen is Leaving ‘The Blacklist’

Megan Boone, who has played rookie FBI agent turned fugitive Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Keen for eight years on The Blacklist, is scheduled to quit the program.

The actor is slated to leave the show at the Season 8 finale on Wednesday, June 23, according to Deadline.

Liz has had a dramatic season, and this news comes after that. She attempted the assassination of her old ally Raymond ‘Red’ early in the season “Reddington is a character in the film Reddington (played by James Spader). She then went on the run for the rest of the season, missing nine episodes in a row until returning to the NBC drama in early April.

Megan Boone is leaving The Blacklist for a variety of reasons.

The actor has departed the show to pursue other projects, and she informed the producers of her departure well before Season 9 was renewed, giving the writers enough time to script an exit for her character.

Her next endeavor has yet to be disclosed. However, earlier this year, the actor starred in an episode of Amazon’s The Underground Railroad, her first non-Blacklist work since 2018.

