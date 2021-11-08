Why Kingo’s Valet Karun Is Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ Real MVP.

Eternals introduces a slew of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but none of them quite measure up to Karun, one of the film’s most average characters.

Karun, played by Harish Patel, is Kingo’s valet. Kingo is one of the Eternals who, during his time away from his fellow heroes, has become a major Bollywood celebrity.

And Karun is always by Kingo’s side, aiding him and offering him delight without even realizing it.

So, what is it about Karun that makes him so unique?

**Warning: This page includes Eternals spoilers.**

He’s always ready for anything.

One of the most crucial aspects of being a valet is being organized and assisting your employer in all aspects of their lives, something Karun excels at.

He’s always willing to leave his belongings behind and go out with Kingo on a whim, and he’ll do whatever is asked of him, such as filming the Eternal at all times for a documentary about his life.

Karun is so prepared that he brought not one, not two, but three cameras (that we know of) with him to capture every moment of Kingo’s existence.

This is especially amusing when Eternals Druig (Barry Keoghan) forces him to destroy one film camera, Sprite (Lia McHugh) destroys another, and Karun destroys a third when the deviants assault them in the Amazon rainforest.

He is a gentleman.

Karun’s kindness and thoughtfulness for the Eternals, not just Kingo, is one of the qualities that distinguishes him as a good person.

Karun, for example, keeps vigil and prays for Gilgamesh (Don Lee) when he is killed in combat with the deviants and the Eternals organize a funeral for him.

Later in the film, when Kingo decides to leave his fellow Eternals because he doesn’t want to battle Ikaris (Richard Madden), Karun thanks the Eternals for everything they’ll do to defend humanity.

His compassion and considerate attitude toward the Eternals endears him even more, and this makes him far more interesting than some of the heroes he admires.

He adds a lot of comedic value.

