Why Kevin Hart’s Talk Show “Hart to Heart” Offended Don Cheadle.

People are talking about Kevin Hart and Don Cheadle after they shared a tense moment on the Peacock chat show Hart to Heart.

The two friends sat down for an open, deep, and candid conversation, but things seemed to take a turn when Cheadle’s age was brought up.

The internet felt the exchange should go down in history, and numerous Twitter users reposted it and added their own comments.

Kevin Hart Offended Don Cheadle With What He Said

Hart claimed that Hart to Heart will contain no prep, just actual dialogue between real people, but it appears that Hart could have used a little more prep when he accidently upset Cheadle.

When Cheadle casually stated his age, he was talking about his goals of becoming a jazz musician, his personal life, and the future. After informing Hart of his age, Hart screamed, “Damn,” which was followed by an uneasy silence and a harsh gaze from Cheadle.

Hart promptly said, “I’m sorry.” “Please accept my apologies. It was just an idea that came to me and I blurted it out. That was not my intention.”

This just killed me since this is how I destroy moments photos.

twitter.com/4Cbg27xhCH

August 12, 2021 — Malik | Black Woman Supremacist (@BigMalikMoves)

Cheadle assured Hart that everything was great, and that he was fine as well, but the tension in the studio could be cut with a knife. They then went on to talk about Hart’s “damn” and if it was complimentary or not.

The tone of the conversation may have plummeted considerably at this point, yet the two remain good friends in the context of the entire discussion. On Instagram, Hart shared a sneak peek of their interview, writing that he and Don Cheadle can be seen doing what they do best: “being jerks to one another,” followed by four laughing emojis.

Don Cheadle, who has a Twitter account, has also responded to the situation. "That @KevinHart4real and I need to do a movie together asap!" he responded after a fan inquired what was on his mind at the time. I believe.