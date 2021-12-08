Why It Matters If The CDC’s Vaccination Numbers Are Wrong

If left untreated, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a data problem that could derail the fight against COVID-19.

Experts expressed alarm on Wednesday about the quality of the CDC’s immunization data, particularly for seniors aged 65 and older. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker, 99.9% of American seniors have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination.

When the vaccines initially became available, seniors were the first to receive them, and giving vaccinations to this high-risk group was a top priority. When booster shots became available in September, the same thing happened. Given this, it was unavoidable that this proportion would be larger than for younger age groups; yet, there is grounds to assume that the figure of 99.9% is incorrect.

For one thing, it contradicts data gathered elsewhere, such as in specific states and in different surveys. According to the CDC, 21 states have vaccinated 99.9% of their senior population, although this figure does not appear in the health data collected by several of the states in issue. California, for example, reported that 86 percent of its population aged 65 and up is vaccinated, despite the fact that the CDC classifies them as having a vaccination rate of 99 percent. Non-governmental groups’ polls have also revealed lower figures among vaccinated elderly, adding to the inconsistencies.

According to experts who spoke to NBC News, these mistakes can stymie policy responses and planning since they obfuscate the true picture of immunizations among seniors in the United States, as well as future efforts to vaccinate a larger proportion of the population.

Howard Forman, a professor of public health at Yale University School of Medicine, told NBC, “You want to know the best data to plan and prepare and know where to put resources in place — particularly in communities that are drastically undervaccinated.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) admits that compiling vaccination data is difficult and that it has limits.

“The requirement to remove personally identifying information (de-identify) data to safeguard people’s privacy makes it difficult to link dosages when someone is vaccinated in multiple jurisdictions or at different providers.” This implies that, even with the high-quality data CDC obtains from counties and federal agencies, there are limitations to how the agency may evaluate it,” according to a footnote on the agency’s data tracker webpage.

Efforts are being made to correct the situation. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.