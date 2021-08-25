Why Isn’t Robert Downey Jr. Playing Tony Stark In ‘What If’?

What If Episode 3 is now available on Disney+, and it depicts an alternate reality in which a serial killer begins murdering The Avengers. To depict that story, the animated series enlisted the help of a number of well-known Marvel actors to reprise their roles as their respective characters.

Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), and Loki (Mark Ruffalo) are among the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters with live action actors (Tom Hiddleston).

However, certain well-known performers are absent, like as Carol Danvers, who is voiced by Alexandra Daniels rather than Brie Laron, and Natasha Romanoff, who is performed by Lake Bell rather than Scarlett Johansson.

However, the voice of Tony Stark is provided by a voice actor named Mick Wingert, not Robert Downey Jr. This led to some sources publishing false headlines claiming that Tony Stark had been recast, although this is not the case.

Why isn’t Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man in What If?

The third episode of What If (titled “What If… The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes”) isn’t the first to include new voice actors for some of the characters.

Chris Evans was replaced by Josh Keaton in the first episode of the show, despite Evans implying that his time in the MCU isn’t over.

Most of the people who have been recast aren’t present because of schedule conflicts, according to series director Bryan Andrews in an interview with Uproxx. “Schedules are insane, so it’s incredibly hard to get everyone,” he explained. All of these individuals are incredibly skilled and have a lot on their plates.”

However, in Downey’s case, there could be another reason for his absence from What If. In multiple interviews, the actor has stated that his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is complete.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times in December 2020, for example, he said, “I’ve done all I could with that character and can do other things now. Now, being middle-aged, you start looking at the back nine and realize this is all part of the journey and things end. I am fortunate and eternally grateful to have wound up where I have.”

