Why is Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” so divisive?

Due to Tucker Carlson’s special on the Capitol Riot, two Fox News contributors have resigned from the network.

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes have formally resigned from the channel as a result of the Patriot Purge documentary, which they described as “incoherent conspiracy-mongering” and “deceptive.”

The two contributors officially left their paid positions when the broadcast aired on Fox Nation as part of the Tucker Carlson Originals series.

The special was highly panned for promoting the conspiracy idea that the Capitol riot was a “false flag” operation, as well as rehashing other conspiracy theories surrounding the attack.

Patriot Purge claims to expose the “real narrative” of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Following their resignations, Goldberg and Hayes issued a harsh open letter criticizing Carlson’s message.

“There are still responsible conservatives providing valuable opinion and analysis on Fox News, and there is still serious reporting on Fox News. The voices of the responsible, however, are drowned out by the voices of the irresponsible “Hayes and Goldberg collaborated on the project.

“Take, for example, Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge, a three-part series.”

They went on to say: “Over the last five years, some of Fox’s most prominent opinion hosts have bolstered Donald Trump’s fraudulent claims and odd narratives, or thrown up their own in his defense. Patriot Purge’s release wasn’t an unique instance in this regard; rather, it was the most severe illustration of a long-running tendency.” Meanwhile, Goldberg told The New York Times that Patriot Purge was “a sign that people have made peace with this direction of things, and there is no plan, at least that I am aware of, for a course correction.” He continued, ” “The question of how to right the ship is now just academic. The Patriot Purge meant: OK, we’ve reached the tip of the iceberg, and I’m out of excuses.” Last month, Republican representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois slammed Carlson and his special, calling it “pure wickedness.” “The Murdoch family and @foxnews are profiting from America’s democracy. @TuckerCarlson talks a tough game, but we all know he wouldn’t be able to play it in the real world. For profit, he is abusing his audience’s confidence. EVIL, pure and simple “Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-California, took to Twitter to express

Fox Corporation’s chairman is Rupert Murdoch.

