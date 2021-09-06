Why Is This Handmade Knit Sweater a Must-Have for Fall?

Andreeva’s Sundown Handmade Knit Sweater with Pearl Buttons may make many sun lovers look forward to the colder months.

The fall season is also a great time to freshen up your wardrobe, especially if you include this one-of-a-kind, exquisite sweater to your collection.

The slim fit of this sweater is one of its best features. Anyone who has worn a bulky sweater, especially one worn under a coat, understands how the extra fabric may impede movement and accentuate the wearer’s physical width.

This long-sleeve sweater is both fashionable and practical. It comes in your option of brown with white stripes around the arms and body, or white with gold stripes around the body, and is hand crocheted (but not arms). The brown sweater includes brown yarn fringe around the collar and arms, which Andreeva describes as “ruffles.” On the torso and arms of the white sweater is a white fringe accent (but not the collar). Both sweaters are finished with pearl buttons.

The overall style of the sweater is as near to one-of-a-kind refinement as one can get off the shelf. It looks just as good with a flowy skirt as it does with your favorite pair of jeans. It’s also ideal for layering over a beloved camisole, T-shirt, bralette, or summer top that you’re not quite ready to put away until the weather warms up again.

Because this sweater is handcrafted in Ukraine from 35% viscose, 30% silk, and 35% polyamide, it should be hand washed or dry cleaned.

It comes in extra small, small, medium, large, and extra large sizes for women, and is designed to fit almost any figure. Remember to check the size chart before ordering, and follow the seller’s advise to size down.

Verishop is selling it for $455.

This website may receive a commission if you click on one of the links on this page, but we only advocate things that we believe in. We engage in a number of affiliate marketing programs, which means we get paid commissions on things purchased through our links to retailer sites that are editorially selected.