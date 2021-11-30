Why is the title ‘The Summit of the Gods’ written in French?

The Summit of the Gods, a new Netflix animated feature, looks like it should be made in Japanese at first glance.

The movie is based on the same-named Japanese novel and manga adaptation, the first of which was written by Baku Yumemakura and the second by Jiro Taniguchi.

The Summit of the Gods depicts the story of two Japanese men, reporter Makoto Fukamachi and climbing enthusiast Habu Joji, who are both Japanese. Despite this, the film is – at least in its initial version – in French.

The film’s director, Patrick Imbert, spoke with The Washington Newsday about the project and why he and his crew decided to retain it in French rather than Japanese.

“Everything began with a French producer [who]likes mountains and Taniguchi, and he chose to adapt this and begin this project,” Imbert explained.

"Everything began with a French producer [who]likes mountains and Taniguchi, and he chose to adapt this and begin this project," Imbert explained.

"It's all French production [businesses], well, when French and Luxembourg are involved, but it's all in French." There are no ties to any Japanese characteristics, so it's purely French, and since we're French, we speak French." Imbert went on to explain why it was important for the film to be made in French, claiming that it would allow him to better adapt the subject because he would be working in his mother tongue: "Let me be clear: it's in French just because I'm French, and I needed to write the [script]in French because else I wouldn't be able to understand it." While the filmmaker spoke in English during the interview, he joked that he was "not very fluent" in the language, adding, "I never imagined that people all over the world [would]watch the movie [in]the French language, where it is meant to be dubbed." "That's it." "It's crucial to hear the real voice [cast]and the original [dub]," he stated, adding that he "likes" the original French voice acting. But this is animation, and there is a distance, so I don't believe it matters whether it's in French or English; as long as it's well-dubbed, I think it'll be OK."