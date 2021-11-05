Why is the third season of ‘Narcos: Mexico’ coming to an end?

Since the premiere of Narcos: Mexico on Netflix in 2018, fans have been on the edge of their seats.

The criminal thriller is a prequel to Narcos, and it recounts Miguel ngel Félix Gallardo’s (Diego Luna) development of the Mexican drug trade via the struggle between the Juárez, Tijuana, and Sinaloa cartels.

Despite the fact that many of the real-life drug lords featured on the show have more stories to tell, the third season will be the show’s final season.

The Washington Newsday investigates why.

Why is Narcos: Mexico’s third season coming to an end?

Narcos, the show’s predecessor, ended after three seasons, with the first two concentrating on Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar’s rise to power and the third recreating the Cali cartel’s history.

Escobar died at the hands of the authorities, while Cali cartel bosses Gilberto Rodrguez Orejuela, Miguel Rodrguez Orejuela, José “Chepe” Santacruz-Londoo, and Hélmer “Pacho” Herrera were all apprehended.

Seasons 1 and 2 of Narcos: Mexico are focused on Félix Gallardo, and the second season closes with his arrest in 1989, while Season 3 is less obvious because it has an open finale, and many characters are still active.

Netflix revealed that the third season would be the final one when it renewed the series for a third season in October 2020, albeit no rationale was offered.

Given that Narcos: Mexico’s predecessor ended after three seasons, it’s understandable that the choice was taken to finish the show with the same amount of seasons.

However, because Narcos: Mexico has an open conclusion, a spin-off could be developed in the future if the creators so desire.

Eric Newman, who created Narcos and Narcos: Mexico Seasons 1 and 2, has an agreement with Netflix to produce both films and television episodes.

He’s working on a number of projects, including the opioid thriller Painkiller, as well as the flicks Escape From Spiderhead and The Upper World.

On November 3, Netflix revealed that Newman and Season 3 showrunner Carlo Bernard were developing a new limited series called Griselda. This is a condensed version of the information.