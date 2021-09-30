Why is the phrase “Protect Jungkook” so popular? Here’s Why BTS’ Army Is On The Move.

BTS fans have gone to Twitter to defend Jungkook following the uproar surrounding the K-pop star’s alleged donning of Graffitionmind clothing.

According to a report from South Korea’s Biz Hankook on September 27, Jungkook wore a Graffitionmind T-shirt in a live broadcast on the V Live app (a Korean live video streaming service) on September 1. Graffitionmind apparently started its Instagram account on the same day as the live stream.

On September 10, Jungkook reportedly published a selfie on Twitter and Weverse, a Korean mobile app and web platform, sporting the same T-shirt in a different hue.

What’s the Deal With Jungkook’s Controversy?

According to South Korea’s Hankyung, Graffitionmind is a brand introduced by Six6uys, a company founded by Jungkook’s brother Jeon Jung-hyun in late May this year.

Following the V Live video and image posts on Twitter/Weverse, Jungkook, who is the executive director of Six6guys, was accused of backdoor advertising for allegedly promoting the T-shirts without declaring his association with Six6guys, according to Biz Hankook.

According to Biz Hankook, Jungkook resigned from his executive director position on September 14.

Hybe Labels, the parent firm of Big Hit Music (BTS’ management company), has yet to issue a statement on Jungkook’s resignation and the current claim.

Campaigns by the BTS Army to “Protect Jungkook”

BTS supporters, collectively known as the “ARMY,” have been campaigning to “Protect Jungkook” against the latest claim in a series of tweets, with the word “Protect Jungkook” trending on Twitter.

“Tell me one occasion Jungkook pushed or advertised what he was wearing??!” commented user @myboongiheart. Did he tell you to go out and buy the exact thing he did?!! 1. This is an example of compulsive behavior. 2. It’s a clothing store; go complain to them; what logic is there in blaming him for it? JUNGKOOK MUST BE PROTECTED FROM MFS.” At the time of publication, the tweet had over 1,400 likes.

“Now he can’t even wear his brother’s brand without being accused of”false advertising?” tweeted user @whippedforbtxt. Just let him wear clothes without interrogating him about it. PLEASE PROTECT JUNGKOOK, wrote in response to a Koreaboo post about Jungkook’s resignation. At the time of publication, the user’s tweet received over 1,100 likes.

