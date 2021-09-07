Why is the Met Gala held in September rather than on the first Monday of May?

After a 16-month vacation, the Met Gala is about to return.

The event, often known as fashion’s largest night out, takes place at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday in May.

The event will take place on September 13 this year.

What Was the Reason for the Met Gala’s Cancellation?

Prior to the epidemic, the Met Gala had been an annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art since 1948.

The museum’s 150th anniversary celebration was originally slated for May 4, 2020, with the topic “About Time: Fashion and Duration.”

As COVID began to spread throughout New York City, the museum decided to close its doors to visitors on March 12, 2020, “out of an abundance of caution.”

“We have been closely following recent developments related to the coronavirus and have concluded at this time that it is in the best interest of our staff and volunteers, as well as public health, to close all three museum locations to the public at the end of bus service,” Dan Weiss, the Met’s president and chief executive officer, and Max Hollein, the museum’s director, said in a joint statement seen by Vogue.

“We will close the museum to staff by noon on Friday, March 13, and will remain closed until further notice to provide personnel enough time to prepare to work from home.

“Over the following few days, we will do a comprehensive cleaning of the museum and continue to watch the evolving worldwide health situation.”

The Costume Institute’s principal external relations officer, Nancy Chilton, told The Cut at the time that arrangements were in place for the Met Gala to take place on its original date: “We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a beautiful evening.”

“Of course, we’ll continue to keep a careful eye on things.”

The event, which was to be co-chaired by Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Lin Manuel-Miranda, and Louis Vuitton’s creative director Nicolas Ghesquire, was later postponed.

On March 16, 2020, it was reported that the Met Gala would be postponed indefinitely following the museum’s decision, which was made in accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) advice at the time. This is a condensed version of the information.