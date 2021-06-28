Why is ‘Seinfeld’ leaving Hulu and when will it be available on Netflix?

Seinfeld has been bouncing about the streaming sites for a while, but it’s finally found a home on Netflix. Before it to do so, the show must leave its current home on Hulu.

It’s no surprise that this was a major event in the TV world, given that the series is one of the most successful ever and has been named in the Top 10 series of all time by Entertainment Weekly and Rolling Stone.

What is the reason for Seinfeld’s departure from Hulu?

Seinfeld is leaving Hulu due to the expiration of its contract with the streaming service.

Hulu bought the streaming rights to the show in 2015, for a reported $130 million to $180 million, according to various sources.

On June 24, 2015, the show went live on the platform.

However, the contract was not indefinite, and the show will no longer be available on Hulu after midnight on June 23, 2021.

The series’ six-year deal with Netflix is coming to an end, and it appears that Netflix was able to outbid Hulu and Amazon Prime, who have streaming rights in the United Kingdom, for exclusive access to the series.

When Will Seinfeld Be Available on Netflix?

Netflix revealed in 2019 that it had purchased Seinfeld for an unknown sum.

According to Deadline, Seinfeld’s owners, Sony, were aiming for a contract equal to Netflix’s exclusive arrangement with Friends, which cost $400 million.

As a result, if that number was reached, it seems Netflix could have been able to outbid Amazon Prime and Hulu, despite Hulu having major backing in its new owner, Disney.

Regardless, Netflix won the day, and the series is expected to premiere in September 2021, according to Vulture.

The exact streaming release date has yet to be disclosed; all that is known is that the show will not be available on Netflix after it is taken from Hulu.

The show’s delay in airing may work in its favor, as it will make viewers hungry for more Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer after weeks without them.

In addition, it would give Netflix more time to publicize the show’s coming, similar to how it did with the Friends series.

