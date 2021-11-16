Why is Season 6 of ‘Riverdale’ called ‘Rivervale’?

Riverdale will return to The CW in November, but there will be a significant change in Season 6.

The show’s new season, which will air on Netflix outside of the United States, will have a different name for a while. Rivervale (that’s Riverdale with a “v”), a five-episode “special event,” will kick off the series.

Rivervale will pay homage to some of the show’s favorite horror genres, which will undoubtedly cause problems for Archie Andrews (KJ Apa) and the rest of the community.

During these five episodes, Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) will make her long-awaited Riverdale debut.

So, if you watch Riverdale Season 6 and it’s named Rivervale, don’t worry: you haven’t entered a Berenstein Bears-style parallel dimension; the program has simply changed its name for a short time. This is why.

Why is Riverdale being renamed Rivervale?

There appear to be four primary causes for the name change, one from the show’s reality and three from ours.

1. As a result of Sabrina

Let’s start with the latter. The fact that this five-episode series is titled Rivervale signals to viewers that things are going to be a little different on the show. Normally, Riverdale is more of a criminal drama, but for the first five episodes of Season 6, the program is taking a horror turn.

In an interview with TV Line, Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa went into more depth about this: "Obviously, we've dabbled in horror and other genres in the past, but it's largely been about crime, suspense, and pulpy fare. So when The CW asked if we'd be interested in doing a five-part event, I was excited because I love those kinds of things and we'd never had the chance to do one before, so we said yes." "Episode 1 is folk horror, Episode 2 is ghost stories, Episode 3 is 'the devil has arrived to Rivervale,' and on and on," the showrunner stated when asked what viewers should expect from Rivervale. The quick name change, in particular, appears to be a method for the show to connect with the world of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Aguirre-Sacasa previously stated that the problem with combining the two series was that items like.