Why is Season 6 of ‘Lucifer’ coming to an end? Kevin Alejandro explains why the cast was “ready” for the finale.

Over the years, Lucifer has been on a long and winding road. The show premiered on FOX in 2016 and aired for three seasons before being canceled by the network in 2018. Thankfully, Netflix came to the rescue and decided to extend Lucifer for two more seasons, with Season 5 receiving 16 instead of 10 episodes to symbolize the show’s conclusion.

Season 5, Part 1 had already aired on Netflix, and fans were eagerly awaiting the second half when, on June 23, 2020, the streaming giant shocked viewers by announcing that it had reversed its intention to stop the show after its fifth season, instead launching a sixth “final, final” season. Both the actors and the fans were ecstatic with the choice, as expected.

Season 6, which premiered on September 10, follows off where Season 5 left off, with Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis) winning the war in heaven after his father’s retirement. As the screen faded to black and the revelation that he is the new God of Creation dawned on him, he cried, “Oh my me!”

Kevin Alejandro, who plays Dan Espinoza in the last season, told This website that he and the rest of the actors felt a “weight go” after Season 6, pleased that Lucifer’s story had been completed.

“It felt real,” he said. This time, it felt like it was truly the end. From the beginning to the conclusion, I believe Lucifer’s trip has been quite interesting. And I believe that by the end of Season 6, we had all finally felt this weight lift, which is fantastic. I adore you, but we were all ready to accept the fact that we needed to go on. It was sad and emotional, as one could anticipate from a bunch of people who have been together for six years and six seasons.”

“I feel like we’ve responsibly taken a program, a tale, and given it 150 percent of our souls to build something that people not just appreciate but respect, and we’re able to close,” he concluded. This is a condensed version of the information.