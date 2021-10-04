Why is Season 4 of Netflix’s ‘On My Block’ being canceled?

Season 4 of On My Block premieres today on Netflix, but fans will be disappointed to learn that it is the show’s final season on the platform.

The teen comedy-drama first aired in 2018 and portrayed the lives of high school students in a Los Angeles inner-city community. For the last batch of episodes, which are now accessible to see, each of the primary cast members has returned.

The discontinuation of the popular show by Netflix may have left some viewers perplexed as to why it is ending. Here’s all we know about On My Block Season 4 and its planned spin-off.

Why is On My Block coming to an end?

While Netflix has not given an official reason for ending On My Block after Season 4 rather than renewing it for a fifth season, it is possible that it was a financial decision.

The Hollywood Reporter reported in January 2021 that the major cast members had renegotiated significant salary rises each episode, which would have increased much more for Season 5.

Sierra Capri, Jason Genao, Brett Gray, Diego Tinoco, and Jessica Marie Garcia, the show’s five main characters, were slated to get pay raises of up to $85,000 per episode for Season 4. If the show had been renewed for a fifth season, each cast member would have earned $1.05 million for the entire season.

On My Block’s fourth season will be the show’s final season, Netflix revealed earlier this year.

Who will appear in Season 4 of On My Block?

For the last series of episodes, the aforementioned five primary stars of On My Block will return. Capri reprises his role as Monsé Finnie, Genao reprises his role as Ruben “Ruby” Martinez Jr., Gray reprises his role as Jamal Turner, Tinoco reprises his role as Cesar Diaz, and Garcia reprises her role as Jasmine Flores.

Julio Macias will reprise his role as Oscar “Spooky” Diaz, while Peggy Blow will play Ruby’s grandmother Marisol Martinez, or “Abuelita.”

Spooky’s love interest Andrea Cortéz enters the cast, while Ruby’s father Ruben Martinez Sr. is played by Eric Neil Gutierrez. Off-screen, Gutierrez is acknowledged as an acting instructor for the rest of the show’s cast.

A spin-off series based on On My Block.

