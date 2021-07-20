Why is OWN’s ‘The Haves and the Have Nots’ being canceled?

The Haves and the Have Nots, which aired for eight seasons on OWN, is coming to an end tonight.

Tyler Perry created, wrote, and directed the soap opera, which broadcast on the Oprah Winfrey Network and followed the lives of three families in Savannah, Georgia: the Cryers, the Harringtons, and the Youngs.

The show has featured dozens of characters over the course of 196 episodes, with the finale, “Dark Intentions,” premiering Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN.

Despite receiving high ratings throughout its television run, it was decided that the show would not be renewed for a ninth season. Fans may be disappointed to see the last of the characters today, but there are two upcoming reunion specials where they can catch up.

What was the reason for the cancellation of The Haves and Have Nots?

The show’s creators and OWN have not confirmed why the drama was canceled, although there are several possibilities.

The Haves and Have Nots premiered on OWN in 2013 to great acclaim, shattering watching records in the process. Throughout its first three seasons, the show, which was based on a play written by Perry in 2011, performed admirably, with an average viewership of around 3 million.

However, as time went on, the show’s popularity waned, and during the current final season, the show’s average viewership was typically less than one million every episode. The final episode of TV Series Finale drew 997,000 viewers aged 18-49, a 25% drop from the previous episode.

The cancellation of Haves and Have Nots could potentially be linked to the creators’ professional commitments at other networks. Perry’s deal with OWN was not renewed in 2017, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and he instead signed on to create programming for Viacom, notably BET and BET+.

Perry’s contract with Viacom stipulated that he would produce 90 episodes of television for the network. The Oval, its spin-off Ruthless, Sistas, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, Bruh, and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living are among Perry’s recent projects, all of which air on BET.

Oprah Winfrey on the cancellation of The Haves and the Have Nots

Oprah Winfrey on the cancellation of The Haves and the Have Nots

Despite Perry's departure from her network and the show's eventual demise, Oprah Winfrey remained upbeat about her time on The Haves and the Have Nots.