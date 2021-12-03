Why is ‘Money Heist’ coming to an end?

Money Heist’s fifth season, which was broken into two parts and will be released on Friday, December 3rd, is regretfully coming to a close.

With the conclusion of their heist in the Bank of Spain, Volume 5 Part 2 will bring The Professor (lvaro Morte) and his fellow robbers’ storyline to a close; whether this will end well or not remains to be seen.

While The Professor is outside hoping to save them, Lisbon (Itziar Ituo), Denver (Jaime Lorente), Rio (Miguel Herrán), Helsinki (Darko Peri), Mónica (Esther Acebo), Palermo (Rodrigo de la Serna), Bogotá (Hovik Keuchkerian), and Manila (Belén Cuesta) remain in the bank.

Despite its popularity, the show will be cancelled after the events of the next five episodes, and The Washington Newsday can explain why.

Why is Season 5 of ‘Money Heist’ ending?

The cast and crew held a virtual press conference, which was attended by The Washington Newsday, when executive producer Jess Colmenar explained why the show was ending.

“I think it has a different pace, it’s not such a warlike encounter,” Colmenar said of the second half of Season 5, “but it’s a series that is always in crescendo until the conclusion, until the last episode, and I will say it’s a very special one and different from what we’ve done until now.”

While Part 1 of Volume 5 was full of “absolute excitement,” he said the upcoming episodes would be more “emotional” and have “surprise twists and turns.”

“The fifth season volume 1 and 2 have this watershed moment, which is the death of Tokyo,” said creator Lex Pina. It’s a ticking time bomb that completely transforms the show, and it does deviate towards the end.” The choice to stop the story was also made to avoid overstaying their welcome and becoming bored with the characters’ new ideas.

“The show is coming to an end when it has to come to an end,” Morte said during the press conference. It’s the ideal moment.

“We can no longer squeeze the characters; we’ve extracted the best from them, and I believe it’s a wise decision to come to a halt now.”

It was also confirmed that the show was written by the writers. This is a condensed version of the information.